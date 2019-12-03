Mountaineer
WVU Assistants Have Successful In-Home Visit with 2020 Defensive End

Schuyler Callihan

Yesterday, the West Virginia coaching staff was all up and down the entire east coast paying visits to top targets on their recruiting board as well as some commits. One of those players that was visited was former Georgia Tech defensive end commit Eddie Watkins of Evergreen, AL. 

Defensive assistants Al Pogue and Blake Seiler are the lead recruiters and it seems the visit went extremely well. "It was really good. They are good coaches, they're energetic and are going to coach you hard," Watkins said. 

Watkins will also be taking his official visit this weekend to West Virginia and listed some things that he is excited to see and learn about. "I want to see if I have a chance to play my first year, the depth at my position, the environment, how do the players respect the coaching staff, the living situation, etc."

He also informed Mountaineer Maven that he has narrowed his list down to five schools: West Virginia, Purdue, Central Florida, Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee. 

