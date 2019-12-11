WVU Visit was "Everything and More" for 2021 Offensive Lineman

This past weekend, West Virginia hosted several recruits for what was a big recruiting weekend for the Mountaineers 2020 recruiting class. However, some class of 2021 prospects were also on hand, including offensive lineman Aaron Gunn of New Castle, PA.

This was the second trip to Morgantown for Gunn and according to him, it was "everything and more" than he expected. "I really got a feel for what type of program they are trying to build," Gunn said. "I spent a lot of time with Coach Moore and we had great conversations about the school and just ourselves as people."

Gunn also told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia has moved up to the top of his list and is planning on taking another visit sometime in the future. "They were very young last year and are heading in the right direction. I think the next step is just getting to know them more," he stated.

He also holds offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Western Kentucky. Something to note is that West Virginia was his second Power Five offer that he received.