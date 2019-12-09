Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Things "Heating up" Between WVU and 2020 Defensive End

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier last week, West Virginia linebackers coaches Al Pogue and Blake Seiler hit the road to visit 2020 defensive end/outside linebacker Eddie Watkins (Evergreen, AL).

"The conversations have been good and my interest has definitely went up. I have a close relationship with Coach Pogue and Coach Seiler. We talk every other day and I like the staff. Coach Neal [Brown] and I talk every other week or once a week," Watkins said following his in-home visit from the WVU staff. 

The visit went extremely well and the coaching staff capitalized on their momentum with Watkins over the weekend during his official visit.

"What stood out most to me is the team brotherhood and how they all want to accomplish the same thing. The need for the position is high and they only have one on the depth chart, so I can come in and make a difference early," Watkins stated. "West Virginia sits really high with me. I really like it there, but I will still be signing in February," he added.

It appeared that not only did Watkins gel with the coaching staff, but did with some of the current players on the roster as well. "I totally vibe with all of them. Shoutout to Nicktroy [Fortune], Jared [Bartlett] and T.J. [Simmons]. They showed me a real good time." Watkins also thought it was pretty cool to see head coach Neal Brown go to the DaBaby concert with some of his players. "He's a good man. He gets us. He understands us," he said. 

Watkins also informed me that he will be visiting Central Florida next.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, St Johns Game Thread

Christopher Hall
16 0

West Virginia and St Johns will have their 38th meeting inside the Madison Square Garden

West Virginia All-Decade Team: 2010s

John Pentol
11 0

As the decade comes to an end, let's take a look at West Virginia's all decade team

West Virginia is "in the mix" to Land JUCO Corner

Schuyler Callihan
0

WVU searching for experience at the corner position

West Virginia is in Position to Land 2020 Cornerback

Schuyler Callihan
0

A decision is coming soon from WVU's top cornerback target

Running Back Lamy Constant Decommits from West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
0

Mountaineers lose one of its top ranked recruits

Michigan State DE Commit Has "Fantastic" Visit at WVU

Schuyler Callihan
0

Is West Virginia in good position to flip the MSU commit?

Looking at West Virginia's Quarterback Battle Heading into 2020

Zach Campbell
0

West Virginia Mountaineers 2020 Quarterback Battle

BREAKING: Darius Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan
3 0

Darius Stills has decided to stay for his senior year with the Mountaineers

George Campbell to Apply for Sixth Year of Eligibility

Schuyler Callihan
2 0

This could be big news for the Mountaineers in 2020

West Virginia Wasn't Ready for Red Storm

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins stated that the Mountaineers weren't "ready to go" in 70-68 loss to St. John's Saturday afternoon.