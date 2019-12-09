Things "Heating up" Between WVU and 2020 Defensive End

Earlier last week, West Virginia linebackers coaches Al Pogue and Blake Seiler hit the road to visit 2020 defensive end/outside linebacker Eddie Watkins (Evergreen, AL).

"The conversations have been good and my interest has definitely went up. I have a close relationship with Coach Pogue and Coach Seiler. We talk every other day and I like the staff. Coach Neal [Brown] and I talk every other week or once a week," Watkins said following his in-home visit from the WVU staff.

The visit went extremely well and the coaching staff capitalized on their momentum with Watkins over the weekend during his official visit.

"What stood out most to me is the team brotherhood and how they all want to accomplish the same thing. The need for the position is high and they only have one on the depth chart, so I can come in and make a difference early," Watkins stated. "West Virginia sits really high with me. I really like it there, but I will still be signing in February," he added.



It appeared that not only did Watkins gel with the coaching staff, but did with some of the current players on the roster as well. "I totally vibe with all of them. Shoutout to Nicktroy [Fortune], Jared [Bartlett] and T.J. [Simmons]. They showed me a real good time." Watkins also thought it was pretty cool to see head coach Neal Brown go to the DaBaby concert with some of his players. "He's a good man. He gets us. He understands us," he said.

Watkins also informed me that he will be visiting Central Florida next.