WVU Football's Latest 2026 Commit is Built to Make Immediate Noise
Earlier this week, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2026 cornerback Vincent Smith (6'2", 200 lbs) out of Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, Illinois.
Smith picked the Mountaineers over finalists Iowa and Purdue, but also held offers from Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky, Northern Illinois, Toledo, USC, and a handful of others.
What exactly are the Mountaineers getting in Smith? Let's take a look.
Highlights
Evaluation
Big, long, physical corner who physically, looks ready to play in the Big 12 today. Has good instincts/knowing when to make a beat on the ball and jump the route or bail on the coverage and come downhill to make a play in the run game. Plays a lot of soft zone coverage, very little man, but based on the skill set, he appears more than capable to play man/press man at the next level - just doesn't get the opportunity to in the defense he's in. Assuming he catches on to things quickly, there's a chance he could contribute right away. WVU will be replacing essentially the entire secondary next year, so at the minimum, he'll be a back-end of the rotation/special teamer.
