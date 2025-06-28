WVU Found an Athletic OL Project With Big Upside in Justyn Lyles

Mountaineers Now

A couple of weeks ago, West Virginia gained a verbal commitment from class of 2026 offensive lineman Justyn Lyles (6'5", 260 lbs) out of Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He picked the Mountaineers over Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo, Tulsa, UMass, Western Michigan, and a few others.

Today, we take a peek into the skill set of Lyles and what he does well.

Evaluation

Plays a little high at times, but his athleticism helps him recover against inferior talent. A better/more consistent pad level will be needed at the next level. Uber athletic, moves around better than some tight ends do, which will allow him to play in this uptempo Rich Rodriguez offense without struggle. Much of his offense's passing game works underneath and gets the ball out quickly, so it's hard to tell where he truly is as a pass protector, but he'll be in a similar offense in Morgantown. Will need to pack on some healthy weight before sniffing the field, but the mobility is something to be excited about.

