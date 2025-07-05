Mountaineers Now

WVU’s Future Backfield Got a Lot Scarier With the Addition of Christopher Talley

Breaking down the game of WVU running back commit Christopher Talley.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Talley
West Virginia received some fireworks on the evening of the 4th of July, picking up a commitment from class of 2026 running back Christopher Talley (5'9", 175 lbs) out of Memphis, Tennessee.

He turned down opportunities from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis, Pitt, and a few others to play for Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers.

Although he only appeared in eight games last fall as a junior, he still put up big-time numbers, rushing for 1,317 yards and 17 touchdowns on 120 carries.

Today, we take a closer look at his skill set and projected path to playing time in Morgantown.

Highlights

Evaluation

Faster, but less physical version of Leddie Brown in terms of run style. Turns the corner and sets up blockers similarly to how Brown did. Super slippery, as you'll see defenders reaching, diving, and doing everything but wrapping him up. Works really well in tight spaces, never slowing down his feet - arguably his best quality. He has one gear and doesn't let change of direction, blockers, or pursuing tacklers slow him down. Very capable of making an impact early in his career and has the look of a multi-year starter.

