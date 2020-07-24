WVU Hosts 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt on Virtual Visit

Recently, West Virginia played host to class of 2022 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (Owensboro, KY) on a virtual visit.

According to Wimsatt, the virtual visit was a great experience. "The virtual visit was great. They went over the football locker room and they showed me the campus and the transportation to get to different parts of the campus. They have a really nice campus and the PRT is a cool way to get around. The new football facility that they are building is going to look great."

The lead recruiter for Wimsatt is offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, but head coach Neal Brown has his hands on this recruitment as well, being that it is a Kentucky recruit. "Our relationship is good and the coaching staff as a whole is great. Coach Brown is a great guy and coach. He’s also from Kentucky which is cool and I’ve had the chance to speak to him a couple of times. It's always fun to talk to him," he told Mountaineer Maven.

Wimsatt also holds offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Virginia Tech, TCU, Cincinnati, Missouri, Louisville, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and a few others.

He also tells Mountaineer Maven that he plans to make his decision sometime after his junior season, but no date has been set at this moment.

