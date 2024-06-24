WVU in Battle with Pair of Big Ten Schools of OL Justin Bell
West Virginia has three offensive line commitments in the 2025 class (Gavin Crawford, Thomas Barr, Eidan Buchanan) and is potentially closing in on a fourth.
Offensive tackle Justin Bell (6'8", 290 lbs) of Macomb, Michigan released his top three schools over the weekend, focusing his recruitment on Indiana, Michigan State, and WVU. The in-state Spartans appear to be the early favorite, but the Hoosiers and Mountaineers are right there in the mix.
Earlier this month, Bell caught up with Mountaineers Now to recap his official visit to WVU.
"It went great. The business school was great overall because it’s basically brand new. And the facilities and recovery were great. Some of the recovery stuff I have never heard of before and it was great to see. The culture with the team and the coaches was great. They treated me like family the whole trip and it was a great experience."
Bell has not settled on a decision date just yet, but a commitment will be made in the near future.
Aside from the three schools leading the way in his recruitment, Bell has also received offers from Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kansas, Kent State, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan, and Yale.
