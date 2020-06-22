MountaineerMaven
WVU is "Definitely a Top School" for 2021 OL Anthony Belton

Schuyler Callihan

Recently, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2021 offensive tackle Anthony Belton (6'6", 320-pounds) of Georgia Military College.

"I was filled with excitement knowing that I would get an opportunity to play for a team like West Virginia," Belton said. "It's just a great feeling knowing I have this opportunity. I see WVU as a place where I can be successful on the field and get early playing time. It's somewhere I can grow and take my game to the next level."

Belton is still in the early stages of building a relationship with offensive line coach Matt Moore and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, but he likes the vibes he is getting from the two early on. "I feel like they are very good coaches who know what they're doing and I'll be able to trust them."

As of right now, there are now plans for Belton to visit due to the virus, but he tells Mountaineer Maven that it will "most definitely" happen. "WVU is definitely a top school," he said. Other schools that are sticking out to him include South Carolina, TCU, East Carolina, and UAB.

When asked when a decision could possibly made, Belton replied, "I'm not trying to rush it because whenever I commit, I'm making 100% sure it is the place I want to go. There's not going to be any backing out, I'm going to be all in!"

Belton will have three years to play two once he makes the jump from JUCO ball.

Do you think the Mountaineers have a good chance to land Anthony Belton? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

