WVU is 'Definitely at the Top' for 2025 TE Tamez Young
Class of 2025 tight end Tamez Young (6'4", 205 lbs) of Robinson High School in Tampa, Florida was recently on campus at WVU for an unofficial visit and left with a tremendous amount of interest in the program.
"My trip went great I loved it. Just getting down there to see it, and see how they practice and the great culture that they have," Young told FanNation. "I have a really great relationship with Coach (Blaine) Stewart. I can text or call him whenever I need him. He’s my guy for sure, but they’re all just great people to be around. Threre’s also a lot of Florida guys there, so that’s big for me."
Young also holds offers from East Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Pitt, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Toledo, USF, and a few others. Despite not having a top list of schools at the moment, Young did note that West Virginia is “Definitely at the top.”
As a junior, Young hauled in 32 receptions for 458 yards and six touchdowns. Of all the high school tight ends WVU has recruited out of high school in the Neal Brown era, Young is already among the best pass-catchers and still has room to grow.
