WVU is the First Power Four Team to Offer Division II D-Line Transfer Traevon Mitchell
There is more work to be done with the West Virginia front seven, and perhaps they find that at the Division II level with West Florida defensive line transfer Traevon Mitchell, whom the coaching staff recently offered.
Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Memphis, and Tennessee Tech have also reached out to Mitchell since entering the portal.
If he does land in Morgantown, it'll be interesting to see where defensive coordinator Zac Alley sees him fitting in. It's unlikely he'll remain a down lineman, considering he's a bit undersized, checking in at 6 feet even and 260 pounds, but who knows? In all likelihood, he gets shifted to bandit where he'll be used in pass rushing situations.
Mitchell began his career at Chowan, where he landed on the CIAA All-Rookie Team after registering 27 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two QB hurries. As a sophomore, he turned it up a notch, totaling 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six QB hurries, earning First Team All-GSC honors. In his lone season at West Florida, Mitchell notched 46 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.
Mitchell will have one year of eligibility remaining and has a redshirt he can use, if needed. There's a chance he could gain an extra year due to playing at the Division II level.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Marshall Scoops Up Another West Virginia Player Out of the Transfer Portal
West Virginia Hoping to Make Major Portal Splash with LSU Transfer Guard
The Charleston Classic Reveals Teams for 2025-26 Tournament
West Virginia Reaches Out to Local Division II Star Wide Receiver Logan Ramper