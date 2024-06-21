BREAKING: WVU Lands 2025 WR Montavin Quisenberry
West Virginia picks up another commitment in the 2025 class.
In this story:
Friday, evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2025 wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry (5'9", 160 lbs) out of Neal Brown's alma mater Boyle County High School in Danville, Kentucky.
Quisenberry picked the Mountaineers over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and several others.
