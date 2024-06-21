Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: WVU Lands 2025 WR Montavin Quisenberry

West Virginia picks up another commitment in the 2025 class.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Friday, evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2025 wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry (5'9", 160 lbs) out of Neal Brown's alma mater Boyle County High School in Danville, Kentucky.

Quisenberry picked the Mountaineers over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and several others.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles

How Tough is West Virginia's Schedule? The FPI Weighs In

Big 12 Conference to Change Name? Discussions Are Underway

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting