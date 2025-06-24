WVU Lands a 2026 Safety Who Plays Like a Heat-Seeking Missile in the Secondary

Mountaineers Now

On Monday, West Virginia added yet another defensive back commit to the 2026 recruiting class, scooping up Rickey Giles out of Dallas, Texas.

Giles picked the Mountaineers over offers from Memphis, North Texas, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, Utah, UTEP, UTSA, and a few others.

What exactly are the Mountaineers getting in their latest commitment? Below is a link to his highlight reel in addition to my evaluation.

Evaluation

After the first few minutes of watching tape, one thing came to mind - Giles plays like a Venus Fly Trap in the back end - anything near him is snatched up quickly without any chance of wiggling free. He's a sure tackler and makes his presence felt with the physicality he brings on each hit. Rich Rodriguez and Zac Alley want players who have a hard edge. Well, here you go. Not only is he a problem for offenses in pass coverage, but he also loves playing the run. He plays much bigger than his 6'0", 185-pound frame would indicate. Giles plays at a fast speed, showing zero hesitation. If that translates to the next level, it won't be long before he makes a big impact for the Mountaineers.

