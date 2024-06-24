WVU Lands Commitment from DB Chris Fileppo
Add another to the Mountaineer 2025 recruiting class.
Sunday night, class of 2025 safety/linebacker Chris Fileppo (6'3", 210 lbs) of La Salle College High School Glenside, Pennsylvania announced his commitment to West Virginia.
Fileppo chose the Mountaineers over offers from James Madison, Purdue, South Florida, UConn, Villanova, and a few others.
Stay tuned for more on the newest WVU commit.
