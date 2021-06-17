BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from S Mumu Bin-Wahad

Moments ago, class of 2022 safety Mumu Bin-Wahad (6'0", 180 lbs) of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia announced his commitment to West Virginia.

"The program tradition and elite coaching are what stand out to me the most,' Bin-Wahad told Mountaineer Maven following his visit to Morgantown. "I think they have a vision of being amongst the elite and it's a staff I definitely fit well with."

Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown is the lead recruiter for Bin-Wahad and is being assisted by safeties coach Dontae Wright. The coaching staff has been in contact with him for quite some time but really started to pick up this winter once he earned the offer back in late January. Getting Bin-Wahad on campus for an official was a huge win for the staff. This gave them the opportunity to meet in person and show him and his family what the program is truly about and ultimately helped land him.

"We got to tour the facilities which were super nice and we had dinner with the coaching staff. I learned a lot about the school and the program. I really love it here. There's a great family atmosphere here."

Bin-Wahad chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Arizona State, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Central Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, and several others.

