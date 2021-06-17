Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from S Mumu Bin-Wahad

The Mountaineer add to the 2022 class.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, class of 2022 safety Mumu Bin-Wahad (6'0", 180 lbs) of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia announced his commitment to West Virginia.

"The program tradition and elite coaching are what stand out to me the most,' Bin-Wahad told Mountaineer Maven following his visit to Morgantown. "I think they have a vision of being amongst the elite and it's a staff I definitely fit well with."

Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown is the lead recruiter for Bin-Wahad and is being assisted by safeties coach Dontae Wright. The coaching staff has been in contact with him for quite some time but really started to pick up this winter once he earned the offer back in late January. Getting Bin-Wahad on campus for an official was a huge win for the staff. This gave them the opportunity to meet in person and show him and his family what the program is truly about and ultimately helped land him.

"We got to tour the facilities which were super nice and we had dinner with the coaching staff. I learned a lot about the school and the program. I really love it here. There's a great family atmosphere here."

Bin-Wahad chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Arizona State, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Central Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, and several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 9.54.51 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from S Mumu Bin-Wahad

USATSI_13371791_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU First to Offer 2023 Indiana Receiver

WVU Basketball
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alex Ruoff Joins Best Virginia

Alonzo Addae
Football

Addae Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

Doege Named in Sporting News Top 25 QB's

WVU G Deuce McBride
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Miles McBride Invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine

Mountaineer Field
Football

BREAKING: Mountaineer Field Returns to Full Capacity

Jarel Williams
Recruiting

WVU Commit Jarel Williams Discusses His First Visit to Morgantown