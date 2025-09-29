WVU Lands Former Virginia Tech Pledge Kamdon Gillespie in 2026 Class
For the second time today, the West Virginia Mountaineers have gained a pass rusher in the 2026 recruiting class as Kamdon Gillespie (6'3", 245 lbs) of Mooresville, North Carolina, joined Carter Kessler, who made his announcement earlier in the day.
Gillespie was previously committed to Virginia Tech, but opened up his recruitment once it was known that the Hokies would be parting ways with head coach Brent Pry. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Old Dominion, Troy, USF, and a few others.
I'm still trying to track down stats for this season, but he put up some big numbers during his junior season, racking up 61 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker
WR Robert Stith, Malachi Thompson
TE Sam Hamilton
OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL Cameron Mallory
EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Charlie Hanafin
