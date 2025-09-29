Mountaineers Now

WVU Lands Former Virginia Tech Pledge Kamdon Gillespie in 2026 Class

The Mountaineers continue to roll on the recruiting trail.

Schuyler Callihan

Kamdon Gillespie
For the second time today, the West Virginia Mountaineers have gained a pass rusher in the 2026 recruiting class as Kamdon Gillespie (6'3", 245 lbs) of Mooresville, North Carolina, joined Carter Kessler, who made his announcement earlier in the day.

Gillespie was previously committed to Virginia Tech, but opened up his recruitment once it was known that the Hokies would be parting ways with head coach Brent Pry. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Old Dominion, Troy, USF, and a few others.

I'm still trying to track down stats for this season, but he put up some big numbers during his junior season, racking up 61 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker

WR Robert Stith, Malachi Thompson

TE Sam Hamilton

OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL Cameron Mallory

EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill

S Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Charlie Hanafin

