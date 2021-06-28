WVU Legacy Earns First Offer

The 2022 receiver shows out at camp and earns an offer from the Mountaineers

Following West Virginia’s final 7on7/Big Man Challenge, the coaching staff extended an offer to 2022 target Kalen Frazier.

“It was great,” said Frazier. “I saw a lot of great competition, and I loved the environment! The campus is very nice, and there are a lot of good places to eat! The facilities are top-notch and very detailed. The weight room was probably my favorite part of the facility.”

Offensive analyst Ryan Nehlen is the first to contact Frazier, and the two got acquainted. “We talked about my performance at WVU camp. He really liked the way I played,” said an excited Frazier.

Frazier is no stranger to the West Virginia football program. His father, Elance, better known as Lance, played for the Mountaineers from 2000 through 2003 under former head coach Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel, who is currently on the staff as a defensive analyst. His mother, Kina (Thornton) ran track for WVU.

“I think WVU is a great program,” said Kalen. “Great fans, players, coaches. WVU is one of the most winningest programs of all time, so I have great respect for WVU.” Still, the Mountaineer he loves to watch is Tavon Austin.

Frazier plans on taking an official visit soon and making a trip to Morgantown in the fall for a home game.

