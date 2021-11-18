Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Commit in '22 Class

    Another big recruit is backing out of his commitment.
    For the second time in as many hours, West Virginia has lost a major piece of the 2022 recruiting class. Earlier Wednesday night running back Justin Williams announced his decommitment from the Mountaineers and now, wide receiver Kevin Thomas has joined him.

    Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti/Philadelphia, PA initially chose West Virginia over finalists Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas A&M. He also held offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, and a few others.

    BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Commit in '22 Class

