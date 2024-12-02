WVU Loses Commitment From Four-Star QB Brodie McWhorter
With the news of West Virginia moving on from head football coach Neal Brown, several commits are starting to re-open their recruitment and consider other options.
Monday morning, class of 2026 quarterback Brodie McWhorter (Cartersville, GA) announced on Instagram that he has de-committed from the program.
The consensus four-star recruit chose West Virginia over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Troy, UCF, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.
While McWhorter could still end up a Mountaineer, it's not unusual to see quarterbacks open up their recruitment at the time of a coaching change. Teams only have a handful of spots for QBs on their roster and without knowing the plans of the new coach, it makes sense for McWhorter, who is still a junior, to evaluate his options.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former WVU DC Tony Gibson a 'Finalist' for Open G5 Head Coaching Job
Between The Eers: Reacting to WVU's Decision to Fire Neal Brown
Jimbo Fisher Becoming a Popular Name Linked to the West Virginia Job