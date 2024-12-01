And It Begins: WVU Loses First Commit Following Neal Brown's Firing
As expected, West Virginia will lose some pieces of its recruiting class and even its roster with the news that head coach Neal Brown has been fired. Within the first half hour of the news dropping, Huntingtown, Maryland defensive lineman Evan Powell posted on X that he is decommitting from West Virginia.
"Based on recent events today and after careful thought and consideration with my family, I have to decided to decommit from the University of West Virginia and open back up my recruitment," Powell wrote in a tweet. "I want to thank Coach Brown and Coach Jackson for believing in me and want to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of your program. I wish the team all the best in the future."
Army, Buffalo, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, and a few others.
In eleven games this season, Powell has totaled 42 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
