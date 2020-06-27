MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU Makes Final Cut for 2021 LB Isi Etute

Schuyler Callihan

Saturday afternoon, class of 2021 linebacker Isi Etute of Franklin W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia has narrowed his recruitment down to just three schools: North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Etute took a virtual visit to West Virginia earlier this month and turned out to be a very productive visit with the end result being the Mountaineers making the final cut for his recruitment.

West Virginia does not have any linebackers currently committed in the 2021 class although Hammond Russell may be a hybrid defensive end/pass rusher, the Mountaineers are still in search of securing their first commitment from a true linebacker.

At this time there is no scheduled visits for Etute due to the coronavirus and a decision date has yet to be determined.

Do you think the Mountaineers have a good chance of landing Isi Etute? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Bracketology Update: WVU Riding High

Joe Lunardi believes in the hype surrounding West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

OFFICIAL: Former WVU Tight End Jovoni Haskins Finds New Home

The Mountaineers have officially lost Jovani Haskins to the transfer portal

Schuyler Callihan

Kevin Brophy to Return for Senior Season 2.0

West Virginia infielder Kevin Brophy set to return for another senior season

Christopher Hall

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Freddie Brown in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia receiver Freddie Brown can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

2021 RB Justin Johnson Jr. Includes WVU in Top List of Schools

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for this top 2021 running back

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers By The Numbers: No. 5

A series breaking down the best players to where each jersey number at WVU

Daniel Woods

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Praises Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall Ahead of QB Battle

West Virginia QB's impress during virtual period

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Winston Wright Jr. in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season WVU WR Winston Wright Jr. could have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

See What Ali Jennings Said About the Recent Events

West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings speaks out

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WVU DC Vic Koenning Releases a Statement

West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning releases a statement following the Kerry Martin Jr accusations

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP