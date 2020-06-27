WVU Makes Final Cut for 2021 LB Isi Etute

Saturday afternoon, class of 2021 linebacker Isi Etute of Franklin W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia has narrowed his recruitment down to just three schools: North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Etute took a virtual visit to West Virginia earlier this month and turned out to be a very productive visit with the end result being the Mountaineers making the final cut for his recruitment.

West Virginia does not have any linebackers currently committed in the 2021 class although Hammond Russell may be a hybrid defensive end/pass rusher, the Mountaineers are still in search of securing their first commitment from a true linebacker.

At this time there is no scheduled visits for Etute due to the coronavirus and a decision date has yet to be determined.

Do you think the Mountaineers have a good chance of landing Isi Etute? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.