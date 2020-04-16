WVU Makes Top 10 for 2021 Quarterback

Earlier this month, West Virginia picked up a commitment from quarterback Will "Goose" Crowder. Now, the Mountaineers are in the running once again for another class of 2021 quarterback, Noah Bodden of Middle Village, New York.

This comes as a little bit of a surprise considering Crowder's recent commitment, but whether or not the coaching staff will take two quarterbacks will certainly be interesting to see. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown loves to breed competition, so taking a second quarterback in this class could be a possibility.

Bodden (6'4", 215 lbs) is a dual-threat quarterback that uses his mobility more so to extend plays than to call his own number. Much of his damage is done in the intermediate and underneath game, which is an extension of him being able to throw on the run - which he does really well. Bodden can fit the ball into tight windows, but will need to continue to strengthen his arm for deep balls.

Aside from his top ten schools, Bodden also carries offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Oregon, Temple, and a few others.

Do you think West Virginia will take another quarterback in this recruiting class? Do you like what Bodden has to offer? Let us know what you think using the comment section below!

