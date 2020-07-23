MountaineerMaven
WVU Makes Top 4 for 2021 JUCO Athlete

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday evening, class of 2021 athlete JD Martin of East Central Community College released his top four schools via Twitter. 

Joining the Mountaineers in Martin's top four are Nebraska, Maryland, and Florida Atlantic.

"I have a really good relationship with Coach Parker, Coach Scott, and Coach Brown," Martin said. "I've been close with Coach Brown since he was at Troy. They hit me up almost everyday. They said I can be something really special for them, they really want me."

Martin told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia will use him as an all-purpose back/wide receiver and he can also run the wildcat, so he's a very versatile weapon.

Martin says he plans on making his decision sometime in November.

