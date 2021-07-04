WVU Makes Top 5 for 2022 RB Ramon Brown

The Mountaineers are in the mix for talented Virginia running back Ramon Brown.

Sunday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced his top five schools on Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut for Brown alongside Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Maryland.

Brown is a consensus four-star running back that is considered one of the top balanced running backs on the east coast and in the country. In the month of June, Brown took official visits to West Virginia from June 4th-6th, South Carolina (June 7th-9th), Penn State (June 11th-13th), Maryland (June 18th-20th), and Virginia Tech (June 25th-27th).

West Virginia has eleven currently committed in the 2022 class but does not have a running back just yet. Fellow 2022 RB Justin Williams is set to announce tomorrow, June 5th, and will be choosing between West Virginia, Nebraska, and Louisville.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU RB Target Justin Williams Sets Decision Date

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Zion Young

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Jacolby Spells

WVU Legacy Earns First Offer

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.