WVU Makes Top 7 for 2021 LB Timar Rogers

Recently, class of 2021 linebacker Timar Rogers of Deland, Florida released his top seven schools on Twitter.

Rogers included West Virginia in his list along with Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, and NC State.

The Mountaineers are still searching for their first linebacker commit of the 2021 class and after two years of the unit battling several injuries and a lack of depth, securing a few linebacker commitments will be crucial in this class.

