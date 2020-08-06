WVU Makes Top 7 for JUCO Corner, Decision Timeline Announced

Wednesday evening, class of 2021 junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden of Independence C.C. released his top 7 schools on Twitter, including West Virginia.

Joining the Mountaineers are Auburn, Kentucky, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Central Florida, and Washington State. Hadden also tweeted that he plans on making his decision by the end of next month.

The announcement of his top schools comes off the heels of his virtual visit to West Virginia, which took place on Monday.

As a freshman in 2019, Hadden recorded 21 tackles, forced three fumbles, eight pass breakups, and one interception for the Indy Pirates. Hadden's recruitment blew up quickly this winter, shortly after his season concluded.

Do you think West Virginia will be able to land Hadden? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

