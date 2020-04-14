MountaineerMaven
WVU Makes Top Four for 2022 Defensive Back

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, West Virginia linebackers coach Dontae Wright extended an offer to class of 2021 defensive back Christion Stokes of Harper Woods, Michigan.

"I had just woke up and my head coach had said coach Wright offered me a scholarship. It was probably the best way to wake up! I’m just happy to have a shot to play Division I football," Stokes said.

Not only was Stokes excited to be offered by the Mountaineers, but he was thrilled to be re-offered by Dontae Wright. "He’s the reason I have a Western Michigan offer too. I went to a camp and caught his eye, then he offered me. It's cool to know that he hasn’t forgotten about me."

Stokes is looking for the perfect situation to go to and noted what certain factors he is looking for, "A place I can call a home. Where the energy is never dying. Somewhere I can learn and somewhere I can play."

Stokes currently holds offers from Michigan State, Kent State, Syracuse, Central Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Akron, and Western Michigan. Of those schools, Stokes informed Mountaineer Maven that his current top four is West Virginia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Syracuse, but will keep his recruitment open for others.

A visit to West Virginia is in the works, but an actual date won't likely be finalized until the virus clears up.

