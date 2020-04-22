WVU Makes Top List for 2021 Linebacker

Winter Garden (Fla.) Class of 2021 linebacker Danny Stutsman has revealed his top six – and West Virginia has made the cut.

Other programs joining the Mountaineers in his final group include Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A & M and Virginia Tech.

Stutsman, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, notes the communication and relationships he has formed are the main reason the Mountaineers remain in contention for his services.

This past season for Foundation Academy (Fla.) he recorded 93 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Stutsman has not been able to make a trip north to Morgantown. However, he plans to visit once recruits are allowed on campus.