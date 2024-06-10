WVU Makes Top List for DL Christian Hudson
Daytona Beach, Florida defensive lineman Christian Hudson (6'1", 280 lbs) released his top ten schools over the weekend with West Virginia securing one of those spots.
Others joining the Mountaineers in the race include Howard, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Jackson State, Louisville, Maryland, Tulane, and UCF.
Hudson had a monstrous junior campaign, recording 69 tackles, 27(!) tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
If West Virginia wants to be the winner of his recruitment, they're likely going to need his process to play out for several months. Hudson took an official visit to UCF and Iowa State over the past two weekends and has trips booked to Maryland and Iowa on deck.
