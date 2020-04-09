WVU Makes Top Nine for 2021 Cornerback

Late Wednesday night, class of 2021 cornerback Tyreek Chappell of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, PA announced his top nine schools, including West Virginia.

"I love the coaching staff and the school and I’m comfortable there," Chappell said of West Virginia. "Chad Scott is my lead recruiter and I think we have a great relationship," he added.

Chappell also told Mountaineer Maven that he's met West Virginia safety Tykee Smith a couple times and, although he doesn't know him that well yet, it could help being that both hail from Philadelphia. Smith took to Twitter to show Chappell some love and asked the West Virginia fans to follow suit.

Chappell has not confirmed a decision date to this point, stay tuned and we will update you as soon as we hear word.

