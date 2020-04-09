MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top Nine for 2021 Cornerback

Schuyler Callihan

Late Wednesday night, class of 2021 cornerback Tyreek Chappell of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, PA announced his top nine schools, including West Virginia.

"I love the coaching staff and the school and I’m comfortable there," Chappell said of West Virginia. "Chad Scott is my lead recruiter and I think we have a great relationship," he added.

Chappell also told Mountaineer Maven that he's met West Virginia safety Tykee Smith a couple times and, although he doesn't know him that well yet, it could help being that both hail from Philadelphia. Smith took to Twitter to show Chappell some love and asked the West Virginia fans to follow suit.

Chappell has not confirmed a decision date to this point, stay tuned and we will update you as soon as we hear word.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin White Tabbed as One of the Worst First Round Picks Since 2010

Kevin White was drafted seventh overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, but his NFL career didn't quite live up to the hype that surrounded him.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

NBA Draft Rewind - Da'Sean Butler

Welcome to the Mountaineers in the Pro's - NBA Draft Rewind Series... today, we feature a West Virginia basketball legend, Da'Sean Butler.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

Has Mike Gundy officially lost his mind?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

Ranking WVU Basketball's Biggest Recruiting Busts

These guys didn't quite live up to the hype in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Explains Idea of Starting Next Season with NCAA Tournament

The Mountaineers long time head coach shared his thoughts on when he believes the NCAA tournament could be played.

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

Sports Illustrated Releases Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

ESPN disrespected Bob Huggins and his Mountaineers' a couple weeks ago, while ranking West Virginia, but did Sports Illustrated do the same?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

What Does Oscar Tshiebwe's Decision Mean For Him and WVU?

It's not time to panic yet

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Geno Smith Backs Himself, Calls Rex Ryan "a Snake"

Rex Ryan took a shot on ESPN at his former quarterback, Geno Smith. Smith followed Ryan's comments with a series of tweets.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

'We're All Effed. There's No Other Way to Look at This'

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Former Mountaineers Pay Homage to Pat White

Pat McAfee and Geno Smith show Pat White some love

John Pentol

by

Hoosier1982