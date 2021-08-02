Sports Illustrated home
WVU Moves Into SI All-American's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

West Virginia is considered to have one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
Author:
Publish date:

Neal Brown is on roll on the recruiting trail and is on pace to bring in one of the program's best recruiting classes in school history. With the latest additions of WR Kevin Thomas and LB Raleigh Collins III, West Virginia has moved into SI All-American's Top 25 recruiting rankings for the first time, sitting at No. 23.

The full top 25 rankings can be seen below.

1. Penn State (No. 4 in July)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Alabama (21)

4. Notre Dame (2)

5. Clemson (17)

6. LSU (5)

7. Texas A&M (6)

8. Georgia (7)

9. Florida State (3)

10. Oregon (19)

11. Oklahoma (10)

12. Texas (9)

13. Boston College (8)

14. Michigan (14)

15. Baylor (11)

16. Rutgers (13)

17. South Carolina (21)

18. Arkansas (20)

19. Virginia Tech (MR)

20. Iowa State (NR)

21. North Carolina (NR)

22. Indiana (MR)

23. West Virginia

24. Mississippi State (12)

25. Florida (22)

Dropped out: USC (15), Kentucky (18), Oklahoma State (23), Missouri (24), Maryland (25)

Under consideration: Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati 

Current WVU Commits: QB Nicco MarchiolRB Justin WilliamsWR Jarel WilliamsWR Kevin ThomasTE Corbin PageOT Sullivan WeidmanOL Charlie KatarincicOG Maurice HamiltonOL Landen LivingstonDE Aric BurtonDE Zion YoungLB Raleigh Collins IIICB Jacolby SpellsDB Christion StokesS Mumu Bin-WahadS Ty Woodby.

