WVU Named a Finalist for 2022 WR Kevin Thomas

West Virginia remains in the mix for one of the top receivers in the 2022 class, Kevin Thomas (Philadelphia, PA). Wednesday evening, Thomas announced the five schools that he will be focusing on which includes WVU. The other four finalists are Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas A&M.

Thomas took an official visit to West Virginia back in early June and said that the visit "set the bar high" for the other visits he had left to take.

“It was great,” he said. "The family atmosphere - they made me feel like family right when I got there and they spent a lot of time building a relationship with my family. They told me I can come in and make an immediate impact."

A decision date remains to be determined.

