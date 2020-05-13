WVU Offers 2021 JUCO Linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott

West Virginia has entered the race for Class of 2021 junior college linebacker, Tavareon Martin-Scott.

Dodge City (Kan.) C.C. linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott continues to flourish on the recruiting trail, recently adding West Virginia to his list of suitors.

Martin-Scott, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, claimed his offer from West Virginia earlier this week. The Mountaineers join South Carolina, Akron, Ball State, South Alabama, SE Missouri State and Buffalo is the running for his services.

The relationship between the junior college standout and West Virginia has been on-going for a while now – but a solid impression was built from the beginning.

“I’ve been in contact with them [WVU] for about a month,” Martin-Scott explained. “My impression of them so far is they’re good people who want to see people be great and achieve their dreams.”

This past season for Dodge City, Scott recorded over 40 solo tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Martin-Scott is anticipating a commitment before the start of next season focusing mainly on Akron, South Carolina and West Virginia.