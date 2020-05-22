WVU Offers 2023 RB with NFL Bloodlines

Friday morning, West Virginia sent out an offer to 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. of Gulliver Prep High School in Miami, Florida. Irvin Jr.'s father, Sedrick Irvin, played for the Detroit Lions from 1999-2000 and played his collegiate ball at Michigan State.

SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. asked Irvin his thoughts on playing at Michigan State and potentially following in his father's footsteps and he responded, "It's a cool school, I don't really talk to them at all. [My dad] thinks it would be cool if I went there, but it's kind of more what I want to do."

As for the West Virginia offer, Irvin spoke highly of the program. "It was truly an honor just to know that a college coach watched my film and liked it enough to offer me," Irvin stated. "I think [WVU] is a great program. I used to watch Tavon highlights all the time."

Due to Irvin being a 2023 recruit, he has not been able to get in touch with the coaching staff just yet, but is looking forward to chat with them in the future.

"Coach Trickett is my lead recruiter and we have not gotten the opportunity to speak a lot yet, but I’m hoping we will be able to build our relationship in the future."

Irvin Jr. also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Duke, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Oregon, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Tennessee. "I don’t currently have a favorite, but Penn State has a great tradition of running backs so that stands out," Irvin tells Mountaineer Maven.

Irvin does plan to visit West Virginia in the future, but a date has not been determined at this point and time. Although a decision date has not been set, one could happen sooner than later. "I want to make a decision as early as possible, but it has to be with a school I 100% want to attend."

