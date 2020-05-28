WVU Offers Former Teammate of Incoming Freshman Corner

Class of 2022 athlete Jacolby Spells of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida recently received an offer from West Virginia.

"I was excited to be offered from WVU, it’s a good school. One of my fellow teammates (Daryl Porter Jr.) is going there, so I was excited. It would be fun playing with him in college," Spells said. "He hasn't told me much about it yet, but when he leaves to go, I'll be keeping in touch so that he can tell me more about the school."

Spells tells Mountaineer Maven that he hasn't been in touch with any members of the West Virginia coaching staff, but is planning on getting touch with them soon to set up a visit.

Spells also holds offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Miami, Oklahoma, Indiana, Syracuse, Central Florida, Arizona State, Pitt, Arkansas, Louisville, and several others.

At this time in his recruitment, no schools are standing out, but he does plan on narrowing things down here rather soon. "Maybe at the end of my junior year, I’ll put up my top five."

