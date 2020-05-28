MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU Offers Former Teammate of Incoming Freshman Corner

Schuyler Callihan

Class of 2022 athlete Jacolby Spells of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida recently received an offer from West Virginia.

"I was excited to be offered from WVU, it’s a good school. One of my fellow teammates (Daryl Porter Jr.) is going there, so I was excited. It would be fun playing with him in college," Spells said. "He hasn't told me much about it yet, but when he leaves to go, I'll be keeping in touch so that he can tell me more about the school."

Spells tells Mountaineer Maven that he hasn't been in touch with any members of the West Virginia coaching staff, but is planning on getting touch with them soon to set up a visit.

Spells also holds offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Miami, Oklahoma, Indiana, Syracuse, Central Florida, Arizona State, Pitt, Arkansas, Louisville, and several others.

At this time in his recruitment, no schools are standing out, but he does plan on narrowing things down here rather soon. "Maybe at the end of my junior year, I’ll put up my top five."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Women's Basketball to Meet Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Mountaineers to meet the Lady Vols in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Christopher Hall

WVU Offer Puts Top 2022 Safety in a "Great Mood"

The West Virginia Mountaineers extend another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2021 WR Christian Leary Delaying Commitment

West Virginia top target Christian Leary to push back commitment date

Schuyler Callihan

Leddie Brown is the Big 12's Best Kept Secret

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is poised for a big 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

Scottie Young Jr. Talks Decision to Transfer to WVU, Mulling Redshirt

The Mountaineers add a veteran safety via the transfer portal

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Ranks in Bottom Half of CBS Sports 130 Preseason Rankings

No surprise Mountaineers rank near the bottom of CBS Sports 130 college football preseason rankings

Christopher Hall

JUCO Corner Jadarrius Perkins Pushes Back Decision Date

One of the top targets on West Virginia's board is delaying his commitment

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Offensive Lineman Says "WVU is Number One on My List"

The Mountaineers are out in front for 2021 offensive lineman Bruno Zandamela

Schuyler Callihan

What's Going on With Tavon Austin?

The former Mountaineer is still searching for answers

Schuyler Callihan

How Scottie Young Jr's Transfer Impacts WVU

Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr. looks to strengthen West Virginia's secondary

Schuyler Callihan