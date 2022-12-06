West Virginia Targeting Maryland Tight End Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

One position that most fans will overlook this offseason, but the coaching staff can't afford to is tight end. Veteran Mike O'Laughlin entered the portal earlier in the week and Brian Polendey, who transferred in this past season from Colorado State, is out of eligibility.

This leaves redshirt freshman Treylan Davis as the only tight end that has logged meaningful snaps during regular season action.

A name to keep your eye on in the transfer portal is former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre. West Virginia was the second school to extend an offer once he officially landed in the portal, coming in right behind South Carolina. NC State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, and Illinois are also in the mix.

The former three-star recruit out of Jermyn, Pennsylvania recorded 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns this season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

