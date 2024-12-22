WVU Offers Purdue CB Transfer Currently Committed to Big 12 School
West Virginia needs help in the secondary, and many of the offers going out in the transfer portal are going to players who can play in the back end. The latest offer was sent out to former Purdue corner Tarrion Grant, who is currently committed to Texas Tech.
Grant was a five-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class before he reclassified to 2024. In 11 games this season, Grant totaled 13 tackles, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble in limited action.
Coming out of Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, TN, he held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
