WVU Offers Top 2021 Offensive Lineman, Plans to Visit

Schuyler Callihan

On Tuesday evening, the Mountaineers extended an offer to class of 2021 offensive lineman Weston Franklin originally of Jessup, Georgia currently finishing his high school career out at the respected IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 

IMG Academy is known to be a college football factory and churns out more division I recruits than any other school on a consistent basis - many of which are highly touted recruits that end up at blue blood programs.

For Franklin, he was excited about receiving the West Virginia offer from coach Scott Gasper.

"I was very exited to get the offer. I’ve been networking with the coaches there for sometime now and it was great to get the offer from them," Franklin said. "They are a great program. They are strong and they are building their program up to be a top program," he adds. 

Franklin says that his conversations with the staff have gone well early on and he is looking to continue developing that relationship. "I got the offer from coach Gasper. We talked over the phone for a little bit and he’s a great guy, I enjoyed talking with him. Mostly general talk getting to know each other and laying the building blocks of the relationship."

He currently holds offers from LSU, South Carolina, Miami, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Michigan, Arizona, Pitt, and Southern Miss. Franklin tells Mountaineer Maven that he could make his decision as early as February 5th, but is not locked on that date. 

In the meantime, he is looking to visit Miami, make a second trip to South Carolina and will do his best to make a trip to Morgantown.

This is a big addition for #WVU. What are your thoughts?

9 0

