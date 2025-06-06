WVU Official Visit Weekend: A Breakdown of 2026 Recruits Expected in Morgantown
It's the first big official visit weekend in Morgantown, which means West Virginia could make a ton of progress with some of its top targets in the 2026 recruiting class. The Mountaineers will be hosting a handful of players already committed to the program, but also a couple who are committed elsewhere.
Below is a list of recruits expected in Morgantown this weekend, broken down by position. Please note, some have already arrived on campus and are on the final day of their visit today.
* - West Virginia commit
QB: Jyron Hughley*
WR: Zion Legree
TE: Sam Hamilton*, TE Tilden Riley
OL: Logan Anthony, Tristan Comer, Javarii Luckas, Cameron Miller, Rhett Morris, D'Nilyeon Taylor
DL: Noah Tishendorf (Oregon State commit)
LB: Cameron Dwyer*
CB: Laron Dues, Hakim Satterwhite, Vincent Smith (NIU commit)
DB: David Coleman, Miles Khatri
S: Taj Powell*
ATH: Samson Gash
P: Jimmy Gregg
Clearly, West Virginia is positioned to gain some momentum with the offensive line group, a big focus of theirs early in the month. Several more will be on campus in the weekends to follow as well, including Camden Goforth, who recently committed to Coastal Carolina.
