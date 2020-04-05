WVU Officially In the Mix for Top 2021 Wide Receiver

West Virginia is now officially in the mix for class of 2021 wide receiver Dont'e Thornton of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Maryland.

Thornton released his top 12 schools that included Virginia, Arizona State, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and West Virginia.

Thornton is considered to be one of the best wide receivers in the country, rated as the 6th best receiver by 247Sports.com and 9th best by Rivals.com. He was previously committed to Penn State, but has since re-opened his recruitment although he is still considering the Nittany Lions.

A visit to West Virginia could happen this summer, but with limitations due to the coronavirus, there's a good chance that Thornton won't be able to visit Morgantown until this fall.

