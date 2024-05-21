WVU OL Target Gavin Crawford is Nearing a Decision
West Virginia is hoping to add to its class of 2025 on Wednesday as offensive lineman Gavin Crawford (6'4", 285 lbs) of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland is set to reveal his college decision.
Crawford has a top five Duke, Florida, Maryland, Syracuse, and West Virginia. He's also received offers from Boston College, Georgia, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Michigan State, Pitt, Tennessee, UCLA, USF and several others.
If the name of his high school, Good Counsel, sounds familiar well, that's because West Virginia has already reeled in two others o-lineman from that program. Kyle Altuner, who is an incoming freshman, and Eidan Buchanan who is a fellow '25 commit.
Crawford just visited UCLA this past weekend, but will be heading to Morgantown in a couple of weeks for his official visit, set for June 7-9. The Mountaineers appear to be in a good spot thanks to the pipeline WVU has created at his school and the relationship he has with o-line coach Matt Moore.
