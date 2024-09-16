Mountaineers Now

WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Unfortunate news for the future Mountaineer quarterback.

Schuyler Callihan

You know the saying when it rains, it pours? Well, that fits the West Virginia football program to a T right now.

As if a 1-2 start to the season which includes a double-digit blown lead to your bitter rival wasn't enough, more bad news came out on Monday morning. West Virginia quarterback commit Brodie McWhorter announced that he will miss the remainder of his junior season due to a broken fibula and dislocated ankle for which he'll undergo surgery later this week.

McWhorter became the second recruit to commit to West Virginia's 2026 class on June 24th, shortly after making a trip up to Morgantown. He picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCF, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.

