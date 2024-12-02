WVU QB Commit Scotty Fox to Stick with Mountaineers Despite Coaching Change
Class of 2025 quarterback Scotty Fox (6'2", 210 lbs) out of Mentor, Ohio announced Monday morning that he will remain committed to West Virginia and is planning to sign with the Mountaineers on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period.
"Just was talking with some of the staff guys there and what’s going on. They were just transparent with me with things and saying that they will get a guy here soon, and I trust them to. It sucks because I did commit to West Virginia, Neal Brown, and his staff, but I trust them with a new coach/staff. I love everything about West Virginia and still plan on signing this week."
Fox has been committed to the program since last November, choosing the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Michigan State, Minnesota, Toledo, and a few others.
This season, Fox completed 183-of-285 pass attempts for 2,759 yards and 33 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He also added 329 yards and seven touchdowns on 61 carries.
