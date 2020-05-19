WVU QB Commit Will Crowder Invited to Hawaii Bowl Tiki Bowl

The Mountaineers have their quarterback for the 2021 class in Will "Goose" Crowder of Gardendale, Alabama. Last week, Crowder was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl which takes place from Decemeber 30th-January 4th.

This won't likely be the last bowl game he will be invited to. With a big senior season on the horizon, he will gain more national recognition.

Crowder chose West Virginia over other offers from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Memphis, Southern Miss, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and several others.

There is a lot to like about "Goose" Crowder and Mountaineer Maven's Jonathan Martin chipped in to give his thoughts on the West Virginia commit.

"While throwing the football is his greatest strength, Crowder has the ability to move around in the pocket. His feet and hips move well, showcasing this overall athleticism. Often in shotgun, running play action, he gets out to the flat quickly having a clearer passing angle to the flat. He also can work around a defender on the edge while still able to keep his eyes downfield."

Crowder completed over 70% of his passes in 2019 and threw for 2,615 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also rushing for over 500 yards.

Do you think "Goose" Crowder is the future of West Virginia football? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.