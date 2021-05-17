WVU QB Target Shines at Elite 11 Nashville Regional Camp

West Virginia is still in search of a quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class after having missed out on Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers commit), Braden Davis (South Carolina commit), and a few others.

However, there are still a few quarterbacks on the board that the Mountaineers have an interest in, including Florida State commit Nicco Marchiol. A few weeks ago, consensus four-star QB A.J. Duffy committed to Florida State and since then, Marchiol has remained a commit to FSU but has scheduled a visit to West Virginia from June 11th-13th and one to Michigan State as well.

SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. recently attended the Elite 11 regional camp in Nashville and Marchiol was one of the guys who really stood out.

"Nicco Marchiol shined when it came to consistency, accuracy, and comfort while on the move. The Florida State pledge took something off of the ball and showcased touch to the second and third level relative to the drills the Elite 11 staff put the lefty through, too. Efficiency and touch were on full display with the Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton standout, especially while working beyond the conventional pocket."

