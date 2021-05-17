Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU QB Target Shines at Elite 11 Nashville Regional Camp

Neal Brown hopes to flip the Florida State commit over the next couple of months.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia is still in search of a quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class after having missed out on Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers commit), Braden Davis (South Carolina commit), and a few others. 

However, there are still a few quarterbacks on the board that the Mountaineers have an interest in, including Florida State commit Nicco Marchiol. A few weeks ago, consensus four-star QB A.J. Duffy committed to Florida State and since then, Marchiol has remained a commit to FSU but has scheduled a visit to West Virginia from June 11th-13th and one to Michigan State as well.

SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. recently attended the Elite 11 regional camp in Nashville and Marchiol was one of the guys who really stood out.

"Nicco Marchiol shined when it came to consistency, accuracy, and comfort while on the move. The Florida State pledge took something off of the ball and showcased touch to the second and third level relative to the drills the Elite 11 staff put the lefty through, too. Efficiency and touch were on full display with the Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton standout, especially while working beyond the conventional pocket."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-05-17 at 12.32.43 PM
Football

WATCH: WVU WR Turned LB Devell Washington Doing Tackling Drills

Screen Shot 2021-05-17 at 11.15.42 AM
Recruiting

WVU QB Target Shines at Elite 11 Nashville Regional Camp

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Includes WVU in Top 8, Talks What's Next

Victor Scott delivering a one-out single in the bottom of the second, sparking a three-run inning.
Baseball

West Virginia Wallops Dayton 12-6

USATSI_15337775_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter Earns Start, Nearly Records Triple-Double in Win Over Spurs

Austin Davis delivering a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Davis went 1-4 with two RBI's.
Baseball

WVU Survives Game One of the Doubleheader vs. Dayton 7-6

Winston Wright Jr
Mountaineers in the Pros

3 Bold Predictions for WVU Football in 2021