WVU RB Target Justin Williams Sets Decision Date

Thursday morning, class of 2022 running back Justin Williams (6'0", 200 lbs) of Dallas, GA announced on Twitter that he will be making his college decision on July 5th at 3 p.m. EST.

Williams holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, and several others. However, the leaders in his recruitment are West Virginia, Nebraska, and Louisville.

Last week, Williams told Mountaineer Maven that WVU is currently out in front. "WVU has the edge," Williams stated. "I have a great relationship with the coaches and they have made me a priority throughout my recruitment. I think WVU would be a great opportunity for me to excel and push myself. There's a lot of great talent in the Big 12."

