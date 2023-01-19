WVU Reaches Out to Experienced Penn State Corner

There's no question that West Virginia needs to add some experience to its secondary. The coaching staff has been very intentional about going after those types of guys in the portal and recently extended an offer to former Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson (5'11", 180 lbs).

In four years with the Nittany Lions, Wilson appeared in 28 games and recorded 55 tackles, four pass breakups, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Interestingly, Wilson does have some background as a receiver too. As a sophomore in 2021, Wilson recorded three receptions for 29 yards and became the first Nittany Lion to appear on both sides of the ball since Dae'Lun Darien against Maryland in 2017. He was mainly a depth guy on offense and in 2022, he and the team decided to shift his complete focus back to defense.

Coming out of Windsor High School in 2019, Wilson held offers from Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and a few others.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

