Florida OL Daughtry Richardson Looks Forward to Virtual Visit with WVU

Class of 2022 offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson (6’5”, 265 lbs) received his first Big 12 offer from West Virginia in December. The three-star junior from Miami has an offer from at least one school in every Power Five conference.

Richardson cited his relationship with West Virginia tight ends coach Travis Trickett as an important factor in his recruiting process.

“Coach Trickett’s always in contact with me,” Richardson said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “He just makes sure I’m doing the right thing, always, 24/7. I think [he’s] a good dude, a good coach.”

Richardson said he’s looking forward to a virtual visit with the West Virginia coaching staff this week. After the dead period, he “definitely” wants to visit Morgantown in person.

One thing that has impressed Richardson so far is West Virginia’s ability to develop offensive linemen. He mentioned former Mountaineer offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste, who is also from Miami. Cajuste was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“They breed linemen,” Richardson said of WVU’s coaching staff. “Guys come in, they’re 250 [pounds]. They come out, they’re 350, with muscle, big guys.”

While Richardson doesn’t have any favorite schools yet in the recruiting process, he says wants to release his top schools list in the spring. He wasn’t shy when talking about his goals for the rest of his recruiting process.

“By the time this is all over with, I will be a five-star [recruit],” Richardson said.

With a statement like that, we’ll be sure to follow this Mountaineer recruit through the rest of his high school career.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jack Morel at @jackmorel22