Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search
Louisiana Two-Sport QB Excited by WVU Offer

Louisiana Two-Sport QB Excited by WVU Offer

The 2023 QB thinks the WVU program is headed in the right direction.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2023 Quarterback Reese Mooney (6’1”, 190 lbs) has a lot to think about when it comes to his college decision. Last week, he received an offer to play football at West Virginia. He’s currently committed to playing baseball at the University of Houston, but according to Mooney, football comes first. He knows it’s tough, but he would love to play both football and baseball in college.

When asked about his thoughts on the West Virginia football program under head coach Neal Brown, Mooney told Mountaineer Maven he was impressed with Brown’s record at Troy. Further, Mooney said WVU Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan is recruiting him hard, and he can’t wait to get on campus.

Mooney said he liked watching Will Grier play during his time at West Virginia. He’s excited about the possibility of playing in the Big 12.

“I love to throw,” Mooney said. “This conference is known for high-scoring games. [It would] be awesome playing at some of those stadiums, and of course winning.”

Mooney said the best part of his game is getting out of the pocket and throwing on the run. He likes watching Patrick Mahomes, and he’s especially impressed by all the angles Mahomes uses to throw the ball. He says that he needs to work on his whole game before playing at the college level, but he really wants to improve his ability to read defenses. He mentioned his “great” high school teammates as being important to him.

Mooney said he’s heard great things about West Virginia’s fans, including traditions like singing “Country Roads” after a victory.

“[It’s] so awesome,” Mooney said. “My dad has shown me those videos. It’s really cool. I love fans that love the game.”

Mooney told Mountaineer Maven he’s not ready to name any current leaders in his college decision. While he doesn’t know the exact date, he thinks he’ll be ready to announce his decision toward the end of 2021.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jack Morel at @jackmorel22

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 2.40.57 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Picks Up Commitment from In-State OL Bryce Biggs

USATSI_14152290_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Analysis of Grueling Upcoming Schedule for West Virginia

Mooney
Recruiting

Louisiana Two-Sport QB Excited by WVU Offer

Matthews
Basketball

Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s Dunk Makes SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 1.03.41 PM
Baseball

WATCH: D1Baseball.com Editor Aaron Fitt Previews West Virginia Baseball

Randy Mazey Furfari Award 2
Baseball

2021 West Virginia Baseball Schedule Released

USATSI_15517602_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting Each Game of West Virginia's Brutal Six-Game Stretch

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 10.13.32 AM
Basketball

WATCH: Mike Carey Previews Iowa State