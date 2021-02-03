Louisiana Two-Sport QB Excited by WVU Offer

Class of 2023 Quarterback Reese Mooney (6’1”, 190 lbs) has a lot to think about when it comes to his college decision. Last week, he received an offer to play football at West Virginia. He’s currently committed to playing baseball at the University of Houston, but according to Mooney, football comes first. He knows it’s tough, but he would love to play both football and baseball in college.

When asked about his thoughts on the West Virginia football program under head coach Neal Brown, Mooney told Mountaineer Maven he was impressed with Brown’s record at Troy. Further, Mooney said WVU Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan is recruiting him hard, and he can’t wait to get on campus.

Mooney said he liked watching Will Grier play during his time at West Virginia. He’s excited about the possibility of playing in the Big 12.

“I love to throw,” Mooney said. “This conference is known for high-scoring games. [It would] be awesome playing at some of those stadiums, and of course winning.”

Mooney said the best part of his game is getting out of the pocket and throwing on the run. He likes watching Patrick Mahomes, and he’s especially impressed by all the angles Mahomes uses to throw the ball. He says that he needs to work on his whole game before playing at the college level, but he really wants to improve his ability to read defenses. He mentioned his “great” high school teammates as being important to him.

Mooney said he’s heard great things about West Virginia’s fans, including traditions like singing “Country Roads” after a victory.

“[It’s] so awesome,” Mooney said. “My dad has shown me those videos. It’s really cool. I love fans that love the game.”

Mooney told Mountaineer Maven he’s not ready to name any current leaders in his college decision. While he doesn’t know the exact date, he thinks he’ll be ready to announce his decision toward the end of 2021.

