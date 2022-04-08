Skip to main content

WVU Safety Target Tawfiq Byard Announces Decision Date

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for one of the top safeties in Pennsylvania.

Class of 2023 safety Tawfiq Byard (6'1, 190) of Philadelphia, PA recently announced that he will be ending his recruitment and making his college decision on August 6th. He will choose between Ole Miss, South Florida, and WVU.

"I have a good relationship with him [Stewart] we talk from time to time and he’s a real cool dude. Also coach Brown," Byard told Mountaineers Now back in February. "I don’t really know too much about him as a coach and hopefully that can change when I get up there in the spring for a practice. But coach Brown is a a good dude and a family first person which is big for me."

Byard will return to campus sometime this fall for a game with a date to be determined.

